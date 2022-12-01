Dr. Scott Evans, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Evans, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Scott Evans, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Arizona Specialty Hospital, Arizona Spine And Joint Hospital, Banner Baywood Medical Center, Banner Gateway Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Dr. Evans works at
OrthoArizona - North Gilbert2940 E Banner Gateway Dr Ste 200, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 964-2908Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
OrthoArizona - Chandler Village525 S CHANDLER VILLAGE DR, Chandler, AZ 85226 Directions (480) 750-0303Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Arizona Specialty Hospital
- Arizona Spine And Joint Hospital
- Banner Baywood Medical Center
- Banner Gateway Medical Center
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Front office staff friendly and efficient. I had little to no wait time. Saw Dr. Evans immediately. He took the time to explain my condition and options. Very impressed with him and overal staff. Highly recommend Ortho and Doc Evans!
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1033435045
- University of Virginia
- University Of New Mexico
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Brigham Young University
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
