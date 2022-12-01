Overview

Dr. Scott Evans, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Arizona Specialty Hospital, Arizona Spine And Joint Hospital, Banner Baywood Medical Center, Banner Gateway Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. Evans works at OrthoArizona in Gilbert, AZ with other offices in Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Trigger Finger and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.