Dr. Scott Estabrook, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ridgefield, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
Health Specialists - Endocrine and Diabetes Center21 South St, Ridgefield, CT 06877 Directions (203) 739-7038
Western Connecticut Md Grp Gas111 Osborne St Ste 121, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 739-7038
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
If you need a colonoscopy or endoscopy Dr Estabrook is awesome. He is energetic, positive, and a fun personality. His team of nurses seem to love working with him. Best of all he is really good at his specialty. The office, and particularly the day of procedure, is run super efficiently with minimal waiting and incredible attention to safety. Two friends recommended him to me when I turned 50 and needed my first colonoscopy. I’ve had 2 more since then. I strongly recommend. Plan in advance, he is in demand.
- Montefiore Med Center Weiler Hospital
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Estabrook has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Estabrook accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Estabrook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Estabrook. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Estabrook.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Estabrook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Estabrook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.