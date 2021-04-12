Overview

Dr. Scott Estabrook, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ridgefield, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.



Dr. Estabrook works at Western Connecticut Med Grp in Ridgefield, CT with other offices in Danbury, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.