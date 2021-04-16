Dr. Scott English, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. English is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott English, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in North Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Detroit MC-Wayne State University Sch Med and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, HCA Florida Westside Hospital, Memorial Regional Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital South.
Scott R. English, MD16470 NE 10th Ave, North Miami Beach, FL 33162 Directions (305) 651-9988
Practical Management Inc2209 N University Dr, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Directions (954) 674-2455
Practical Management Inc1745 Ne 124th St, North Miami, FL 33181 Directions (305) 893-5725
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Memorial Regional Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Care Partners
- Simply Healthcare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. English has been my primary care physician for many years. He always takes his time and is extremely thorough with each visit.
- Jackson Medical Center/Univ of Miami
- Mt Sinai Elmhurst Hosp
- Detroit MC-Wayne State University Sch Med
- University of Miami
Dr. English has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. English accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. English has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. English works at
Dr. English speaks Hebrew, Russian and Spanish.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. English. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. English.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. English, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. English appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.