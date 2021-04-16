Overview

Dr. Scott English, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in North Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Detroit MC-Wayne State University Sch Med and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, HCA Florida Westside Hospital, Memorial Regional Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital South.



Dr. English works at Practical Management Inc in North Miami Beach, FL with other offices in Pembroke Pines, FL and North Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.