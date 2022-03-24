Dr. Scott Engel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Engel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Engel, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Engel, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Sarasota Plastic Surgery Center2255 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 366-8897
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- TPA
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great customer service! Dr. Engel was wonderful and the nurses were amazing and very gentle and helpful! Dr. Engel explained everything to me during consultation. I felt pretty good and comfortable with my decision. The nurses came through with getting me the appointment for breast ultrasound before surgery (which needed to happen before surgery can be done). On day of surgery, my nurse was just excellent!
About Dr. Scott Engel, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1104020056
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Rutgers College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Engel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Engel accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Engel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Engel has seen patients for Skin and Tissue Reduction, Breast Ptosis and Liposuction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Engel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Engel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Engel.
