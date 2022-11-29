See All General Surgeons in Kansas City, KS
Dr. Scott Ellison, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (11)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Scott Ellison, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.

Dr. Ellison works at Providence Medical Group in Kansas City, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    PMG-Surgery
    8919 Parallel Pkwy, Kansas City, KS 66112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (785) 295-8359

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Shawnee Mission

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ventral Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Port Placements or Replacements
  View other providers who treat Abscess
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
  View other providers who treat Cancer
  View other providers who treat Hernia
  View other providers who treat Ileus
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
  View other providers who treat Ulcer
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Nov 29, 2022
    I had two hernia repairs 12 years apart, both by Dr Ellison. They turned out perfect. I am very active and have had no trouble with them.
    Todd Pellman — Nov 29, 2022
    About Dr. Scott Ellison, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1497780159
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Missouri Kansas City
    • UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Ellison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ellison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ellison has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ellison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ellison works at Providence Medical Group in Kansas City, KS. View the full address on Dr. Ellison’s profile.

    Dr. Ellison has seen patients for Ventral Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ellison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellison. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellison.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ellison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ellison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

