Overview

Dr. Scott Ellison, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.



Dr. Ellison works at Providence Medical Group in Kansas City, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.