Dr. Scott Ellis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Ellis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hospital For Special Surgery.
Dr. Ellis works at
Locations
-
1
Hospital for Special Surgery535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (646) 797-8305Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Scott Ellis, MD's Office523 E 72nd St Fl 5, New York, NY 10021 Directions (646) 797-8305
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital For Special Surgery
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Connecticare
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Life
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
I visited Dr. Ellis three years ago to have my ankle looked at. He recommended a Total Ankle Replacement - one of the first questions I asked him was "will I be able to scuba dive". He said "yes"! I was a bit leery, but I trusted him. I had the surgery, was very diligent with my Physical Therapy - and waited out Covid for a few years. I am thrilled to say that two weeks ago I finally got to quench my "urge to submerge" diving Grand Cayman. I will admit that there was a bit of trepidation on my first dive, however I wasted energy worrying about my ankle - IT WAS PERFECT AND FELT SPECTACULAR!! I actually sent a picture of my ankle in fins on a dive to let him know how happy I am. Dr. Ellis and his staff have been great and I highly recommend all of them.
About Dr. Scott Ellis, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
