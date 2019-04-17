Dr. Scott Ekroth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ekroth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Ekroth, MD
Dr. Scott Ekroth, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cedar Rapids, IA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids and UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital.
Physicians Clinic of Iowa202 10th St SE Ste 140, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403 Directions (319) 398-1545
- Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids
- UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital
My thought of this doctor are all good. He operated on my right foot first and then my left afew months later. I now have the most beautiful big toes. He was also kind, caring and a nice person. Thank you Dr. Ekroth I now can wear sandals and show my toes.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1730344920
- Syracuse University
- SUNY Upstate Med Univ
- Orthopedic Surgery
