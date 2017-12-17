Dr. Scott Eisenberg, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eisenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Eisenberg, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Scott Eisenberg, DO is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Eatontown, NJ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Centrastate Medical Center, Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
Barnabas Health Medical Group274 Route 35, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Directions (732) 320-9951
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Community Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Dr. Eisenberg is such a competent cardiologist. He is very confident in his diagnosis and has a great bedside manner. Very kind. The staff in Lakewood are sweet. The other front office staff in Seagirt could use some help. Jen the nurse is an amazing person.
About Dr. Scott Eisenberg, DO
- Interventional Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1891778353
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Eisenberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Eisenberg using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Eisenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eisenberg has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eisenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Eisenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eisenberg.
