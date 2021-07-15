See All Urologists in Chicago, IL
Urology
4.7 (18)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Scott Eggener, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chicago, IL. 

Dr. Eggener works at University of Chicago Medical Center in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Kidney Cancer, Prostate Cancer and Prostate Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University of Chicago Medical Center
    5841 S Maryland Ave, Chicago, IL 60637 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 702-1860
  2. 2
    University of Chicago Hospitals
    5758 S Maryland Ave, Chicago, IL 60637 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 702-1860
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The University Of Chicago Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Kidney Cancer
Prostate Cancer
Prostate Removal
Kidney Cancer
Prostate Cancer
Prostate Removal

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Testicular Lesion Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Doctor Eggener was very knowledgeable about my Prostrate issue and made me feel comfortable and prepared for my surgery Dr Eggener has some of the best bedside manner that I have ever been in contact with in the medical field. Everything that he explained to me about the surgery was spot on before and after my surgery. I have the upmost respect for Dr Eggener and his ability to get me back to my normal self. I would recommend Dr Eggener & his whole Team for any surgery you may have dealing with ones prostrate
    Terry Minix — Jul 15, 2021
    About Dr. Scott Eggener, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1548440027
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Eggener, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eggener is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eggener has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eggener has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eggener works at University of Chicago Medical Center in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Eggener’s profile.

    Dr. Eggener has seen patients for Kidney Cancer, Prostate Cancer and Prostate Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eggener on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Eggener. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eggener.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eggener, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eggener appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

