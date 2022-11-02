See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Scott Edwards, MD

Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
3.5 (42)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Scott Edwards, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from Georgetown University - School of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.

Dr. Edwards works at The CORE Institute in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Ganglion Cyst and Hand Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Norman Chutkan, MD
    18444 N 25th Ave Ste 210, Phoenix, AZ 85023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 974-2673
    Monday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Thomas Acott, MD
    9321 W Thomas Rd Ste 205, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 974-2673
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    The CORE Institute - Scottsdale
    8952 E Desert Cove Ave Ste 113, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 974-2673
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    8:00am -

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Scott Edwards, MD

    • Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
    Education & Certifications

