Overview

Dr. Scott Ebenhoeh, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.



Dr. Ebenhoeh works at Alaska Heart Institute in Anchorage, AK. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Heart Defects, Tricuspid Valve Disease and Cardiomegaly along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.