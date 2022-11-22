See All Ophthalmologists in Venice, FL
Dr. Scott Durrett, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (33)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Scott Durrett, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Venice, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Shorepoint Health Venice.

Dr. Durrett works at PROVISION EYE CENTER in Venice, FL with other offices in Englewood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Infections, Corneal Diseases and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Provision Laser Eye Center
    1191 Jacaranda Blvd, Venice, FL 34292 (941) 493-0311
    Provision Laser Eye Center
    473 S Indiana Ave, Englewood, FL 34223 (941) 475-8532

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Shorepoint Health Venice

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eye Infections
Corneal Diseases
Keratitis
    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Nov 22, 2022
    Always very through and Dr and nurses all so friendly.
    Marlene baket — Nov 22, 2022
    About Dr. Scott Durrett, MD

    Ophthalmology
    24 years of experience
    English
    1558366898
    Education & Certifications

    Creighton University School Of Med
    Creighton University School of Medicine
    University of Florida
    Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Durrett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Durrett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Durrett has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Durrett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Durrett has seen patients for Eye Infections, Corneal Diseases and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Durrett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Durrett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Durrett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Durrett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Durrett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

