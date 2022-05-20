Overview

Dr. Scott Dunkin, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital and South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Dunkin works at Pavilion for Women's Health & Wellness in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Maternal Anemia and Preeclampsia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.