Dr. Scott Dunkin, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Dunkin, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital and South Miami Hospital.
Locations
Pavilion for Woman's Health & Wellness - OB-GYN11760 SW 40th St Ste 654, Miami, FL 33175 Directions (786) 615-6123
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He delivered both my kids via C-section. I felt comfortable and safe having him perform the procedures and responded to all my concerns. Very attentive. He has a calm demeanor, so it may come off as him not caring, but he very much does. I started off with a different OB for my second and I hated how she made me feel. I was so happy to be able to get back into Dr. Dunkin’s network. Insurance is why I didn’t start off with him from the beginning.
About Dr. Scott Dunkin, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1942267877
Education & Certifications
- Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Central College
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
