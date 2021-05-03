Dr. Scott Duncan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duncan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Duncan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Duncan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
Locations
1
Grand Strand Orthopedic Care920 Doug White Dr Ste 130, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Directions (843) 848-1440
2
Baptist Hand Clinic2820 Napoleon Ave Ste 920, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 894-2679
3
New Orleans1514 Jefferson Hwy Fl 5, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (504) 842-3970
Hospital Affiliations
- Grand Strand Medical Center
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Lifecare
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Network
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- Employers Health Network
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Payors Organization
- Humana
- Humana Veterans
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Healthcare Alliance
- National Preferred Provider Network
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- Prime Health Services
- Provider Networks of America
- Special Needs Plan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Received a rotator cuff surgery in January of this year with a cadaver. Excellent Doctor, on my way to a full recovery. I would highly recommend this Doctor. J
About Dr. Scott Duncan, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1720063837
Education & Certifications
- Cornell U-The New York Hosp
- Campbell Clinic Foundation/University Of Tennessee Hospitals
- University of Tennessee Hospitals
- University of Washington School of Medicine
- Harvard Medical School
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duncan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duncan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duncan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duncan has seen patients for Broken Arm, Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures and Humerus Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duncan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Duncan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duncan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duncan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duncan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.