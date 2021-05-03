Overview

Dr. Scott Duncan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.



Dr. Duncan works at Grand Strand Orthopedic Care in Myrtle Beach, SC with other offices in New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Arm, Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures and Humerus Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.