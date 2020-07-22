Overview

Dr. Scott Dull, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They completed their fellowship with Semmes-Murphey Clinic



Dr. Dull works at Warren Clinic Neurosurgery in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Hydrocephalus, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.