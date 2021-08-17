Dr. Scott Dulebohn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dulebohn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Dulebohn, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Dulebohn, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia and is affiliated with Franklin Woods Community Hospital, Johnson City Medical Center, Sycamore Shoals Hospital and Unicoi County Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Msmg Neurosurg J.c.410 N State of Franklin Rd Ste 120, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 431-2350
-
2
Johnson City Medical Center400 N State of Franklin Rd, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 431-1440Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
3
Mt State Medical Grp Neurosrgry408 N State of Franklin Rd Ste 42, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 975-2350
-
4
Pulmonary Lab Johnston Memorial Hosp16000 Johnston Memorial Dr, Abingdon, VA 24211 Directions (423) 431-2350
Hospital Affiliations
- Franklin Woods Community Hospital
- Johnson City Medical Center
- Sycamore Shoals Hospital
- Unicoi County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Dulebohn has to be the complete package as a surgeon and an understanding man. He answered all questions I’ve had and he and his staff are very through with patient care.
About Dr. Scott Dulebohn, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1528009198
Education & Certifications
- U Ill Coll Med
- University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dulebohn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dulebohn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dulebohn has seen patients for Myelopathy and Neurostimulation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dulebohn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Dulebohn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dulebohn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dulebohn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dulebohn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.