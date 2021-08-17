See All Neurosurgeons in Johnson City, TN
Neurosurgery
4 (29)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Scott Dulebohn, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia and is affiliated with Franklin Woods Community Hospital, Johnson City Medical Center, Sycamore Shoals Hospital and Unicoi County Hospital.

Dr. Dulebohn works at Neurosurgery Ballad Health in Johnson City, TN with other offices in Abingdon, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy and Neurostimulation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Msmg Neurosurg J.c.
    410 N State of Franklin Rd Ste 120, Johnson City, TN 37604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 431-2350
  2. 2
    Johnson City Medical Center
    400 N State of Franklin Rd, Johnson City, TN 37604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 431-1440
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    Mt State Medical Grp Neurosrgry
    408 N State of Franklin Rd Ste 42, Johnson City, TN 37604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 975-2350
  4. 4
    Pulmonary Lab Johnston Memorial Hosp
    16000 Johnston Memorial Dr, Abingdon, VA 24211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 431-2350

Myelopathy
Neurostimulation
Low Back Pain
Myelopathy
Neurostimulation
Low Back Pain

Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Scott Dulebohn, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528009198
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • U Ill Coll Med
    Medical Education
    • University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia
