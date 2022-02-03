Dr. Scott Dudak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dudak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Dudak, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Dudak, MD is an Urology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Boston U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with West Boca Medical Center.
Dr. Dudak works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dudak & Dudak Pllc9325 Glades Rd Ste 101, Boca Raton, FL 33434 Directions (561) 482-8111
-
2
West Boca Medical Center21644 State Road 7, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Directions (561) 482-8111
Hospital Affiliations
- West Boca Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dudak?
I was seen right on time. Dr. Dudak was extremely knowledgable. In addition, he spent the necessary time answering all of my questions.
About Dr. Scott Dudak, MD
- Urology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1831139351
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of Miami Hospital
- Boston U, School of Medicine
- Boston University 6-Yr Medical Education Program
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dudak has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dudak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dudak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dudak works at
Dr. Dudak has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dudak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dudak speaks Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Dudak. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dudak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dudak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dudak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.