Overview

Dr. Scott Druckman, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jackson, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Druckman works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Primary Care in Jackson, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.