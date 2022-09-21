Overview

Dr. Scott Dreiker, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Middleboro, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, Morton Hospital and South Shore Hospital.



Dr. Dreiker works at SMG Middleboro Multispecialty Group in Middleboro, MA with other offices in Brockton, MA, South Easton, MA and East Bridgewater, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.