Dr. Scott Dorin, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Dorin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Dorin works at
Locations
Retina Specialists of North Alabama LLC401 Meridian St N Ste 400, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 740-0601
Retina Specialists of North Alabama, LLC216 Marengo St Ste C, Florence, AL 35630 Directions (256) 740-0601
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Dorin is the best and has a great bedside manner and understanding
About Dr. Scott Dorin, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Retina & Vitreous Assoc Ala|Retina &amp; Vitreous Assoc Ala
- U Ala
- Bapt Hlth Sys
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Dorin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dorin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dorin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dorin has seen patients for Chorioretinal Scars, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Macular Hole, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dorin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Dorin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dorin.
