Dr. Scott Donaldson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fletcher, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine and is affiliated with Pardee Hospital.



Dr. Donaldson works at Pardee Urological Associates in Fletcher, NC with other offices in Hendersonville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Painful Urination (Dysuria), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.