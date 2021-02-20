See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Scott Ditch, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (3)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Scott Ditch, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. 

Dr. Ditch works at Cedars-sinai Medical Care Foundation in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in Redlands, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cedars-sinai Medical Care Foundation
    8767 Wilshire Blvd Fl 2, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 865-6097
  2. 2
    Redlands Family Physicians
    1520 BARTON RD, Redlands, CA 92373 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 793-3208

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Chronic Pain
Constipation
Anxiety
Chronic Pain
Constipation

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Scott Ditch, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447787171
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ditch has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ditch accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Ditch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ditch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ditch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ditch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ditch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

