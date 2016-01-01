Dr. De Wenter accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scott De Wenter, DPM
Overview
Dr. Scott De Wenter, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lake Elsinore, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Locations
Scott M De Wenter, D.p.m.600 Central Ave Ste G, Lake Elsinore, CA 92530 Directions (951) 245-7472
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Scott De Wenter, DPM
- Podiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1376569194
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. De Wenter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. De Wenter has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Wenter.
