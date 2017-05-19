Dr. Scott Devilleneuve, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Devilleneuve is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Devilleneuve, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Devilleneuve, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Medical City Mckinney and Methodist McKinney Hospital.
Locations
Surgical Associates of North Texas8865 Synergy Dr Ste 100, McKinney, TX 75070 Directions (972) 525-0245Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Mckinney
- Methodist McKinney Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My appointment was for a surgery consult to repair an umbilical hernia. Dr. DeVilleneuve eased my mind and explained things well. His recommended approach was conservative, his staff was friendly and organized, and I didn't wait more than 5-10 minutes. I am a self-pay patient and his prices were excellent.
About Dr. Scott Devilleneuve, MD
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas Medical Center
- University of Kansas Hospital
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Texas A&M University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Devilleneuve has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Devilleneuve accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Devilleneuve has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Devilleneuve works at
Dr. Devilleneuve has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Devilleneuve on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Devilleneuve speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Devilleneuve. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Devilleneuve.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Devilleneuve, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Devilleneuve appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.