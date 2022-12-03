Dr. Scott Desman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Desman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Desman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.
Locations
Fluoroscopy Suite1050 SE Monterey Rd Ste 204, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 288-2400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
South Florida Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine9401 SW Discovery Way Ste 201, Port St Lucie, FL 34987 Directions (772) 288-2400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Desman is definitely worthy of a five star rating. I am very grateful for the care I receive, and his concern for my well-being.
About Dr. Scott Desman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rothman Institute
- University of North Carolina Hospital
- University of North Carolina Hospital
- McGill University Faculty of Medicine
- McGill University
Dr. Desman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Desman accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desman has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Knee Dislocation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
252 patients have reviewed Dr. Desman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.