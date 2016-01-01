Overview

Dr. Scott Denton, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine.



Dr. Denton works at University Nevada School Of Med in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.