Dr. Scott Denton, MD

Pediatrics
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Scott Denton, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine.

Dr. Denton works at University Nevada School Of Med in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Med School Associates/Peds
    2040 W Charleston Blvd Ste 402, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 992-6868
    Monday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:45am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Dementia or Depression Screening
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Dementia or Depression Screening

Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Dr. Scott Denton, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114905031
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • U Ariz
    Medical Education
    • University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Denton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Denton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Denton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Denton works at University Nevada School Of Med in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Denton’s profile.

    Dr. Denton has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Denton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Denton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Denton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

