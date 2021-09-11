Dr. Scott Debates, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Debates is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Debates, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Debates, MD is a Dermatologist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from University of South Dakota School of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Methodist Physicians Clinic - West Dodge Medical Plaza515 N 162nd Ave, Omaha, NE 68118 Directions (402) 354-0621
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr Debates for many years I have complete trust in him. He is the best.The staff is the most friendly group I have ever had the privilege to know. Darrell Smith
About Dr. Scott Debates, MD
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital and Clinics
- University of South Dakota School of Medicine
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Debates has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Debates accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Debates has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Debates has seen patients for Dermatitis, Skin Cancer and Squamous Cell Carcinoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Debates on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Debates. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Debates.
