Overview

Dr. Scott Debates, MD is a Dermatologist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from University of South Dakota School of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Debates works at Methodist Physicians Clinic in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Skin Cancer and Squamous Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.