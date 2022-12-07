Dr. Scott De La Garza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De La Garza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott De La Garza, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee.
OSOI - Oklahoma City608 NW 9th St Ste 6000, Oklahoma City, OK 73102 Directions (405) 552-5764
Ssm Health Bone and Joint Hospital At St. Anthony1111 N Dewey Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73103 Directions (405) 272-9671
Ssm Health Medical Group Ortho Midtown1110 N Lee Ave Ste 200, Oklahoma City, OK 73103 Directions (405) 218-2569
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Humana
- MultiPlan
After going to a neurosurgeon for a decade and getting worse annually, I looked for other options! Dr. Scott Del La Garza's name kept being recommended to me and my pain specialist recommended him, which sealed the deal! After looking at the same MRI's & x-rays the neurogeon had seen, he said he saw my problem and could fix me! Music to my ears because I was having to use a walker! 3 weeks later, I was in surgery and when I woke up, I could tell the pain was different than I had been experiencing. I am now 9 months out, no walker, back in pilates and no pain to mention!!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
