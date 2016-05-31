Dr. Scott Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Davis, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Davis, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Kennewick, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Trios Women's and Children's Hospital.
Dr. Davis works at
Locations
-
1
Riaz Pllc8378 W Grandridge Blvd Ste 110, Kennewick, WA 99336 Directions (509) 783-8118
Hospital Affiliations
- Trios Women's and Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Asuris Northwest Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- LifeWise
- Premera Blue Cross
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Davis?
Dr. Davis' exceptional capacity to deftly maneuver through our currently quite convoluted healthcare bureaucracy coupled with unwavering integrity attending to patient feedback all the while remaining abreast of medicine's ever evolving body of knowledge render him the inland morthwests' renaissance man in his occupation providing solely comprehensive specialty primary care to children adolescents and young adults burdened by multiple complicated comorbid physiological and psychiatric diagnoses.
About Dr. Scott Davis, MD
- Pediatrics
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1790987881
Education & Certifications
- St. Louis University-Pediatric Emergency Medicine
- UCSF Fresno San Juaquin Val Med Edu Prog
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- PORTLAND STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
