Overview

Dr. Scott Davis, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Kennewick, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Trios Women's and Children's Hospital.



Dr. Davis works at Riaz Pllc in Kennewick, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.