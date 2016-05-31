See All Pediatricians in Kennewick, WA
Pediatrics
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Dr. Scott Davis, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Kennewick, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Trios Women's and Children's Hospital.

Dr. Davis works at Riaz Pllc in Kennewick, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Riaz Pllc
    8378 W Grandridge Blvd Ste 110, Kennewick, WA 99336 (509) 783-8118

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Trios Women's and Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Allergies
Allergy Testing
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergies
Allergy Testing
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asthma in Children
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Heart Palpitations
Hypertension
Neonatal Care
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Well Baby Care
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Asuris Northwest Health
    AvMed
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    LifeWise
    Premera Blue Cross

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    2.2
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    May 31, 2016
    Dr. Davis' exceptional capacity to deftly maneuver through our currently quite convoluted healthcare bureaucracy coupled with unwavering integrity attending to patient feedback all the while remaining abreast of medicine's ever evolving body of knowledge render him the inland morthwests' renaissance man in his occupation providing solely comprehensive specialty primary care to children adolescents and young adults burdened by multiple complicated comorbid physiological and psychiatric diagnoses.
    Pasco, WA — May 31, 2016
    About Dr. Scott Davis, MD

    Pediatrics
    24 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1790987881
    Education & Certifications

    St. Louis University-Pediatric Emergency Medicine
    UCSF Fresno San Juaquin Val Med Edu Prog
    GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    PORTLAND STATE UNIVERSITY
    Dr. Scott Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

