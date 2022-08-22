Dr. Scott Davidson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davidson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Davidson, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Davidson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine and Methodist Southlake Medical Center.
Dr. Davidson works at
Locations
-
1
Urology Clinics of North Texas - Grapevine Office1631 Lancaster Dr Ste 350, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (214) 915-8502
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
- Methodist Southlake Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Davidson?
Dr. Davidson has been treating me since 2014 when I was hospitalized with a kidney stone blockage which caused me to go septic. He is a trusted member of the team working to keep me healthy. He has performed procedures to blast recurring stones and cure infections while in touch with my PCP and other doctors assigned to my case. I value Dr. Davidson’s opinion and recommendations and am very appreciative of the time he spends discussing my options and best treatments. He has never been short or dismissive and genuinely cares for his patients. I cannot recommend Dr. Davidson enough for his years of excellent care.
About Dr. Scott Davidson, MD
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1568495398
Education & Certifications
- New York Med College
- St Vincent Hospital
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- Baylor University
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davidson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davidson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davidson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davidson works at
Dr. Davidson has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davidson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Davidson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davidson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davidson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davidson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.