Dr. Scott David, MD

Urology
3.9 (11)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Scott David, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. David works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Female Pelvic Health
    525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 962-9600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)

Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Exstrophy of Bladder Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vasectomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amida Care
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • POMCO Group
    • VNS Choice
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 30, 2021
    Dr David is not only a great doctor but one of the nicest people you would ever want to meet!! He’s absolutely one of the best doctors anyone could ever go to!!
    AL I — Mar 30, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Scott David, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982600888
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center|New York Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital New York Weill Cornell Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • J &amp; S Weill M C Cornell Univ
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott David, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. David is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. David has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. David has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. David works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. David’s profile.

    Dr. David has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. David on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. David. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. David.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. David, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. David appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

