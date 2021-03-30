Dr. Scott David, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. David is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott David, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott David, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience.
Locations
Center for Female Pelvic Health525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (646) 962-9600
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amida Care
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- POMCO Group
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr David is not only a great doctor but one of the nicest people you would ever want to meet!! He’s absolutely one of the best doctors anyone could ever go to!!
About Dr. Scott David, MD
- Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1982600888
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center|New York Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
- New York Presbyterian Hospital New York Weill Cornell Center
- J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ
