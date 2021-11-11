Dr. Scott Darling, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Darling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Darling, DO
Overview
Dr. Scott Darling, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Liberty, MO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from A.T. Still University Of Health Sciences-Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine|A.T. Still University Of Health Sciences-Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine|Kirksville College Of Osteopathy and Surgery|Kirksville College Of Osteopathy and and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health and Liberty Hospital.
Dr. Darling works at
Locations
-
1
Scott Darling, DO, RVT, RPVI556 Rush Creek Pkwy Ste B, Liberty, MO 64068 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Darling?
I starting going to Dr Darling in January 2021 when I noticed that I was experiencing issues of my hair thinning. With his treatment plan my hair has regrow in my thinning area. If you are having some scalp issues or any skin issues give his office a call.
About Dr. Scott Darling, DO
- Family Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English, French, German, Italian and Spanish
- Male
- 1376560714
Education & Certifications
- Northeast Regional Medical Center|Northeast Regional Medical Center|Truman Med Ctr/U Mo|Truman Med Ctr/U Mo
- Detroit Osteo Hosp|Detroit Osteo Hosp|Detroit Osteo Hospital|Detroit Osteo Hospital
- A.T. Still University Of Health Sciences-Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine|A.T. Still University Of Health Sciences-Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine|Kirksville College Of Osteopathy and Surgery|Kirksville College Of Osteopathy and
- Sports Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
- Liberty Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Darling has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Darling accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Darling using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Darling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Darling works at
Dr. Darling speaks French, German, Italian and Spanish.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Darling. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Darling.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Darling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Darling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.