Overview

Dr. Scott Dale, MD is a Dermatologist in Flagstaff, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Flagstaff Medical Center.



Dr. Dale works at Northern Arizona Dermatology Center in Flagstaff, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.