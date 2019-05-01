Dr. Scott Croll, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Croll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Croll, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Croll, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Williamsport, PA.
Locations
Susquehanna Health Medical Group740 High St Ste 1003, Williamsport, PA 17701 Directions (570) 321-3160
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Lock Haven
- Upmc Williamsport
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Gave great detail on how the procedure would work and what to expect. Made sure he answered all my questions. Called to follow up several times to make sure everything was going good! Office staff really friendly and very helpful.
About Dr. Scott Croll, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1356318497
