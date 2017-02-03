Overview

Dr. Scott Crawford, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS and is affiliated with Straub Clinic And Hospital.



Dr. Crawford works at DEPARTMENT OF ANESTHESIOLOGY in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.