Dr. Scott Crater, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crater is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Crater, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Crater, MD is a Dermatologist in Cape Coral, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Crater works at
Locations
-
1
Associates in Dermatology14 Del Prado Blvd N Ste 301, Cape Coral, FL 33909 Directions (239) 772-1909
-
2
Associates in Dermatology - Fort Myers8381 Riverwalk Park Blvd Ste 101, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Directions (239) 936-5425
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- Simplifi
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Crater?
Have been going to Dr. Crater for several years..I find him to be a excellent doctor and am very confident with his decisions.
About Dr. Scott Crater, MD
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1992894414
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
- UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS
- Princeton University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crater has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crater accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crater has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crater works at
Dr. Crater has seen patients for Dermatitis, Keloid Scar and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crater on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Crater. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crater.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crater, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crater appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.