Dr. Scott Crampton, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crampton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Crampton, DPM
Overview
Dr. Scott Crampton, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bullhead City, AZ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Valley View Medical Center and Western Arizona Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Crampton works at
Locations
-
1
Palo Verde Foot & Ankle P L. L. C.3003 Highway 95 Ste 41, Bullhead City, AZ 86442 Directions (928) 758-3338
-
2
Valley View Medical Center5330 S Highway 95, Fort Mohave, AZ 86426 Directions (928) 788-2273
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley View Medical Center
- Western Arizona Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Crampton?
The Best on both side of the river! Excellent professional service and absolutely a wonderful person has well.
About Dr. Scott Crampton, DPM
- Podiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1508905373
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crampton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crampton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crampton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crampton works at
Dr. Crampton has seen patients for Heel Spur and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crampton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Crampton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crampton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crampton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crampton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.