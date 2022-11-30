Overview

Dr. Scott Crampton, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bullhead City, AZ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Valley View Medical Center and Western Arizona Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Crampton works at Palo Verde Foot & Ankle - Scott A. Crampton, DPM in Bullhead City, AZ with other offices in Fort Mohave, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.