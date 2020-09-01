Overview

Dr. Scott Cousins, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Duke University Hospital.



Dr. Cousins works at New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai in Durham, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Retinal Telangiectasia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.