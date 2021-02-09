Dr. Cordray has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott Cordray, DO
Overview
Dr. Scott Cordray, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Pagosa Springs, CO.
Dr. Cordray works at
Locations
Pagosa Springs Medical Center95 S Pagosa Blvd, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147 Directions (970) 731-3700
Ear Nose & Throat Inc.2448 E 81st St Ste 1350, Tulsa, OK 74137 Directions (918) 252-5114
Hospital Affiliations
- Oklahoma Surgical Hospital
- Pagosa Springs Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been a patient for a long time. Going on over 15 years. I have an autoimmune and Dr Cordray has always gone to battle for me and he is never afraid to suggest something new or to take a wait and see approach as my condition is tricky. He listens. He laughs. He is kind and gentle. He is the best!
About Dr. Scott Cordray, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1982693396
Education & Certifications
- Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Oral Roberts U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cordray accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cordray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cordray works at
Dr. Cordray has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cordray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Cordray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cordray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cordray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cordray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.