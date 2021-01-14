Overview

Dr. Scott Cordes, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Cordes works at Patrick Birmingham, M.D. in Chicago, IL with other offices in Glenview, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.