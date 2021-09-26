Overview

Dr. Scott Cooper, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.



Dr. Cooper works at Georgia Perinatal Consultants in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.