Dr. Scott Coonrod, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Dr. Scott Coonrod, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Manhattan, KS. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi Hospital Manhattan and Community Memorial Healthcare.

Dr. Coonrod works at MEDICAL ASSOCIATES OF MANHATTAN in Manhattan, KS with other offices in Wamego, KS and Topeka, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cotton O'neil Manhattan
    1133 College Ave Ste E110, Manhattan, KS 66502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (785) 537-2651
    Cotton-O'neil Clinic Wamego
    1704 Commercial Cir, Wamego, KS 66547 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (785) 456-2207
    Stormont Vail Hospital
    1500 SW 10th Ave, Topeka, KS 66604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (785) 354-5225
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Sunday
    7:00am - 7:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Via Christi Hospital Manhattan
  • Community Memorial Healthcare

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 23, 2020
    I have been seeing Dr Coonrood for more than 20 years, and he is the most patient, considerate doctor you will find. He is very knowledgeable and interested in his patients. You can't do better than him !! And that goes for Jennifer his nurse also.
    Shirley Boggs — Nov 23, 2020
    About Dr. Scott Coonrod, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1952379869
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

