Dr. Coole has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott Coole, DO
Overview
Dr. Scott Coole, DO is a Pulmonologist in Lake Havasu City, AZ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Havasu Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Coole works at
Locations
Woman and Child Llp1851 Mesquite Ave Ste 210, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403 Directions (928) 854-7540
Havasu Regional Medical Center Rehabilitation Program101 Civic Center Ln, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403 Directions (928) 854-7540
Hospital Affiliations
- Havasu Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Coole treated me for covid related double pneumonia. I received excellent treatment from him and am fully recovered after being in icu. He is up on the latest and best treatments and I credit him with saving my life. Thank you! My follow up office visit was very pleasant, informative and the office staff was great.
About Dr. Scott Coole, DO
- Pulmonary Disease
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1497744577
Education & Certifications
- WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coole accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coole works at
Dr. Coole has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Lung Nodule and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coole on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Coole. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coole.
