Dr. Scott Cook, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Cook, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Leawood, KS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, LMH Health and Olathe Medical Center.
Dr. Cook works at
Locations
Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Clinic of Kansas City3651 College Blvd Ste 100B, Leawood, KS 66211 Directions (913) 362-0031Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
- LMH Health
- Olathe Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cook LISTENS and answers all of your questions and/or concerns. He explains everything fully and accurately and also has a great personality.
About Dr. Scott Cook, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1285634584
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cook has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cook accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cook works at
Dr. Cook has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cook on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Cook. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cook.
