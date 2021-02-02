Overview

Dr. Scott Coleman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Coleman works at El Paso Pediatric Associates in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.