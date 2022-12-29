Overview

Dr. Scott Cochran, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bartlesville, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Jane Phillips and Coffeyville Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Cochran works at Tulsa Bone & Joint Associates in Bartlesville, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.