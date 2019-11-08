Overview

Dr. Scott Cluley, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Cluley works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Specialty in Brick, NJ with other offices in Toms River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis and Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.