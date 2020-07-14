Dr. Chudnoff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott Chudnoff, MD
Dr. Scott Chudnoff, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.
Integrated Care Pavilion At Stamford Hospital29 Hospital Plz, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 276-7172
Stanford Hospital1 Hospital Plz, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 276-2222Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Scott Chudnoff was an exceptional doctor and person. With extreme sensitivity and a wealth of knowledge, he guided me through the process of being with multiple gynecological issues which were resolved with a full radical hysterectomy. His ability as a surgeon is unparalleled. I still can't believe how successful my laparoscopic surgery was and how quickly I recovered. I can not recommend him more.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
