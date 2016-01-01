Overview

Dr. Scott Christensen, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Adventist Health And Rideout, Marshall Medical Center and UC Davis Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Melanoma, Secondary Malignancies and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.