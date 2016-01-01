See All Oncologists in Sacramento, CA
Dr. Scott Christensen, MD

Medical Oncology
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Scott Christensen, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Adventist Health And Rideout, Marshall Medical Center and UC Davis Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Melanoma, Secondary Malignancies and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    4501 X St Ste 3016, Sacramento, CA 95817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 734-3771
    University of California Davis Medical Center
    2315 Stockton Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 703-3080
    Uc Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center
    2279 45th St, Sacramento, CA 95817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 734-5959

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Adventist Health And Rideout
  • Marshall Medical Center
  • UC Davis Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Melanoma
Secondary Malignancies
Breast Cancer
Melanoma
Secondary Malignancies
Breast Cancer

Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mast Cell Diseases Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Scott Christensen, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316923899
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Christensen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Christensen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Christensen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Christensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Christensen has seen patients for Melanoma, Secondary Malignancies and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Christensen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Christensen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christensen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Christensen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Christensen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

