Dr. Scott Christensen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Christensen, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Adventist Health And Rideout, Marshall Medical Center and UC Davis Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Melanoma, Secondary Malignancies and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4501 X St Ste 3016, Sacramento, CA 95817 Directions (916) 734-3771
-
2
University of California Davis Medical Center2315 Stockton Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95817 Directions (916) 703-3080
-
3
Uc Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center2279 45th St, Sacramento, CA 95817 Directions (916) 734-5959
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health And Rideout
- Marshall Medical Center
- UC Davis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Scott Christensen, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1316923899
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
