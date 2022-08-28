Overview

Dr. Scott Chirichetti, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lynchburg, VA. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Centra Lynchburg General Hospital.



Dr. Chirichetti works at Breast Imaging Center in Lynchburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.